Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland as revenge for sanctions says PM

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has called the halting of natural gas supplies to Poland by Russia’s Gazprom “an attack on the country and revenge for Polish sanctions against Moscow.”

On Tuesday, Poland placed 50 Russian entities on the first sanctions list containing the names of Russian oligarchs and businesses, including gas giant Gazprom.

At 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Poland along the Yamal pipeline.

“Russia’s suspension of gas supplies is a direct attack on Poland which, yesterday, showed what a real blow to the Russian oligarchs is,” Morawiecki told the Sejm, lower house of the Polish parliament, on Wednesday.

“This time, Russia has moved the boundaries of… gas imperialism one step further. We have presented the first list of Russian oligarchs… Russian entrepreneurs and, in revenge for this… the Kremlin’s threat to cut off the gas was carried out this morning,” he said.

At the same time, Morawiecki assured parliament that Poland had for years been preparing for such a situation.

According to him, the process started in 2006-2007, when the then Polish President Lech Kaczynski decided to build a LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, north-western Poland, which today has an annual regasification capacity of 6 billion cubic meters (bcm).

“But we are expanding it successively, increasing its capacity and this terminal will soon be able to transport 7-8 bcm,” Morawiecki said.