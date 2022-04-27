Poland reports 6,522 coronavirus cases, 99 deaths in April 21-27

Poland recorded 6,522 confirmed coronavirus cases and 99 deaths between April 21 and April 27, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 5,993,861 cases have been confirmed and 115,998 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,199,743 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,421,994 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,663,025 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.