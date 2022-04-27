Search operation in Zofiówka mine ends, all bodies recovered

After four days, the search operation in the Zofiówka mine, southern Poland, has ended. The bodies of the last of the 10 miners who died in Saturday’s accident have been brought to the surface, the owner of the mine announced.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:40 a.m., a tremor occurred at a depth of 900 metres in the mine. It was accompanied by an outflow of methane gas, however it did not ignite or explode. The incident occurred while the mine was being excavated and long blast holes were being drilled.

There were 52 employees in the area of the accident – 42 of whom were able to get out on their own, contact with the remaining 10 was lost. In the following hours all 10 of them died.

In total, 114 rescue teams took part in the rescue operation. As the mine owner’s representatives pointed out, the end of the search action does not mean the formal closure of the rescue operation. Further details are to be announced during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Second mining accident in recent days

The accident in Zofiówka was the second disaster to shake the Upper Silesian community and the whole country last week. Just three days earlier, on Wednesday, a methane explosion occurred in the nearby Pniówek mine. So far there have been eight confirmed victims – four people died in the mine and another four died in hospital, whilst seven are still missing. Due to the extremely dangerous conditions in the search area, it was decided to temporarily abandon the search.

The investigation into both accidents was initiated by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gliwice, southern Poland. Proceedings are being conducted into a manslaughter case. It is suggested that there was a failure to comply with health and safety regulations, thus exposing employees to direct danger of loss of life or serious damage to health.