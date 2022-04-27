Poland accepts over 2.98 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Aka Baron/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, around 2,984,000 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the SG, on Tuesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 21,400 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, an increase of 56 percent compared to the previous day.

The Border Guard also said that the number of arrivals by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday had reached 6,800 people.