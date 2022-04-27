Another Pniowek miner dies

A further miner injured in last Wednesday’s methane blast at the Pniowek coal mine in southern Poland has died, the Burn Treatment Centre in Siemianowice Slaskie, where the man was hospitalised, reported on Tuesday evening.

The death brings the Pniowek fatality count to eight, seven miners are still missing.

Doctors said the man had burns over 50 percent of his body, of which 30 percent were third-degree, and serious burns to his respiratory tract.

Last Wednesday, four miners and a rescuer lost their lives when a series of methane explosions rocked the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, southern Poland, where 42 miners were working during a night shift.

Twenty-one miners were then transferred to hospitals, most of them with burns to their respiratory tracts.