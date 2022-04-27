Russian and a Belarusian living in Poland hear charges of espionage

A Russian and a Belarusian were detained in Białystok, north-eastern Poland, on charges of spying for foreign intelligence services, TVP.Info news website reported. According to the Military Counterintelligence Service, the spies were gathering information on military units, personnel situation, as well as on units of allied armies. Both detainees had been living in Poland for many years.

The individuals were detained by the Military Police on April 21-22. The investigation in this case is being conducted by the Military Affairs Division of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw and the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW).

“The SKW’s findings indicated that they [the detainees] were conducting espionage activities for the benefit of the intelligence service of the Russian Federation. Both suspects had been living in Poland for many years. As part of their activities, they collected information about military units, their dislocation, development, equipment and personnel situation, as well as units of allied forces,” Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, commented on the matter in an interview with TVP.Info

The Russian and Belarusian heard charges of espionage in the prosecutor’s office and placed under arrest by the court for three months. They face up to 10 years in prison.

Polish top official confirms

Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, confirmed in an interview with TVP.Info that the material gathered by the SKW indicates that the men conducted reconnaissance in to the functioning of the Polish Armed Forces.