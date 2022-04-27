Ukraine: Russia to hold Kherson referendum, people flee region

Crowds of Ukrainians are fleeing Russian-occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, where the Russian invaders plan to hold a so-called referendum on Thursday to establish a “people’s republic” like that in Donbas, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing residents of the city.

“A steady flow of people make their way across fields and rivers dotting southern Ukraine’s countryside throughout the day. As night falls, the crowds swell. They travel on foot, by bicycle, or wheelbarrow,” the website added.

Russia is planning to stage a sham “referendum” in Kherson to declare the region a “Kherson People’s Republic.” Such staged “plebiscites” are one of its favorite instruments & Kremlin plans a series of them in other Ukrainian regions https://t.co/rMJxDKF39p

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 26, 2022

Ukrainian authorities have previously warned that Russia plans to stage a referendum in the Kherson region to establish a so-called people’s republic there and justify its occupation of the area, as it has previously done in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in eastern Ukraine. Several locals told CNN that the “vote” is expected to take place on Thursday.

Russians took over the city

On Tuesday, local government officials reported that armed Russian soldiers have taken control of the headquarters of Kherson’s council.

“Armed men entered the Kherson city council building, took the keys and replaced our guards with their own,” the city’s mayor, Ihor Kolychayev, wrote on Facebook on Monday night.

russians tore down the state flag, national coat of arms and the banner “Who is behind the murder of Katia Handziuk?” from the city council building in the city of Kherson.

russians are afraid of Katya even after her death. pic.twitter.com/9CIMr4A1Gn

— Maryna Khromykh (@xMarynka) April 26, 2022

Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy Chairman of the Kherson regional council, described the Russian occupation of the town hall as an “unfortunately, quite expected” action. “The town hall was ‘allowed’ to function in a limited capacity for some time, but it seems that this time has also come to an end,” he assessed.