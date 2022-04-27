Defensive weapons for Ukraine not enough: UK Foreign Secretary

“For too long there was a false distinction between defensive and offensive weapons, it became an excuse for some to drag their feet, that time has now passed. NATO allies are clear that we are delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine, that’s what the Ukrainians need to halt the latest Russian initiative and regain control of their territory,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament on Tuesday.

Putin ‘must lose in Ukraine’

“We must double down our response. So far, Putin’s planning has been riddled with misconceptions and miscalculations. He was wrong about Ukraine’s strength and determination. We must prove him wrong in his expectations of our stamina and our commitment. Our aim remains clear; Putin must lose in Ukraine and we will do everything we can to ensure that,” she stressed.

Russia has brought barbarity and devastation to Ukraine. I told @HouseofCommons that the UK must do everything we can to ensure Putin loses. pic.twitter.com/OhyJBlK5AK

The secretary also recalled that the UK will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, after the embassy was forced to temporarily close due to Russia’s full-scale and illegal invasion.

“Putin continues his barbaric war in Ukraine. The United Kingdom, together with our allies, have stepped up sanctions and lethal aid. We have put more sanctions on than any other nation, including on oligarchs and banks, and we’ve supplied everything from hundreds of starstreak anti-air missiles to ammunition. This week, our ambassador, Mrellinda Simmons is returning to our reopened embassy in Kyiv. And we will continue to back Ukraine until they prevail and Putin fails,” Liz Truss stated.

From military and humanitarian support to economic sanctions, the UK is doing all we can to support Ukraine and ensure Putin fails.

⁰We are isolating Putin on the world stage and ensuring his regime is held accountable for its crimes. pic.twitter.com/y94ESs9Mcm

Supplies to Ukraine

Great Britain initially limited its supply of arms to Ukraine to weapons considered defensive, but has since spoken about expanding its arms supply and using its military vehicle stock to enable others such as Poland to supply tanks directly to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey echoed the Foreign Secretary, saying that the government considers it justified that weapons transferred to Ukraine by Western countries should be used for legal attacks on military targets on Russian territory.