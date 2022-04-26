Polish PM and German Chancellor discuss Ukraine, energy security

During a meeting in Berlin on April 26, Polish PM Morawiecki met with his German counterpart Scholz. The two heads of cabinet discussed how to provide meaningful support for Ukraine and how to ensure Europe’s security in terms of energy resources.

Germany pledges more military support for Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met in Berlin with Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor. The main points on the agenda were the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the matter of energy security.

“Many, many leaders now see the great mistakes and the risks brought about by their previous policies. Today we are talking in different circumstances and about other matters. We are talking about how to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty,” said PM Morawiecki.

“Whether Ukraine is victorious, whether it will survive, depends on bold decisions,” he said, stressing that he specifically means the delivery of weapons. Among the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, PM Morawiecki listed “ammunition, artillery, primarily anti-armour, anti-aircraft, and rocket-defence [systems]”. As he emphasised, Poland is not only delivering Ukrainians weapons, but actively lobbies for military aid internationally.

Part of these efforts was today’s visit of Mr Morawiecki to Berlin. Following his meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Polish PM said that “Chancellor Scholz promised more deliveries of weapons to Ukraine. We also talked of a mechanism through which Germany would support [Poland’s] defensive potential, which has been temporarily reduced on account of handing over some of our weapons […]. In its place, we also want to receive weapons from our NATO partners; I believe it will be possible to receive weapons also from Germany.”

According to PM Morawiecki, the Berlin administration has for many years tried to “appease” Russia, hoping to change the nature of the country through commercial and political co-operation. But following Russian brutal aggression against Ukraine, the Germans are now fully aware of the new political situation and the new circumstances. He also listed France, The Netherlands, and the UK, as other countries that must do their utmost to defend “democracy, freedom, [and] sovereignty of other countries,” because the failure to do so will threaten the entire continent of Europe with destabilisation, “[s]o it is our common cause.”

“We know that we have not experienced anything like that, that we are dealing with an utterly brutal regime, which distilled all of the worst things in modern history: colonialism, imperialism, and nationalism,” assessed Prime Minister Morawiecki. He also said that the unfortunate truth is, Putin’s regime enjoys substantial support from, as he put it, “Russian society brainwashed by propaganda.” Therefore he and Mr Scholz have also discussed how to counteract Kremlin propaganda and the distribution of fake news.

Another important subject on the agenda was humanitarian and other aid that was necessary to bring relief to the beleaguered Ukrainian people, but also to ensure the continued functioning of Ukrainian state institutions. PM Morawiecki said that Poland is sending a lot of humanitarian aid and is trying to galvanise the international community in assisting Ukraine as well.

The final topic discussed by the two government leaders was the subject of sanctions against Russia. “Poland is aware that soon we might be cut off from Russian gas, since we have a clear-cut position on sanctions […].” PM Morawiecki compared sanctions against Russian energy supplies to “cutting off oxygen to the Russian war machine,” which is absolutely necessary to end the war. It is therefore very important to convince other leaders to take radical measures in terms of sanctions. He said that Chancellor Scholz admitted that “Poland has the most ambitious, radical plan to wean off of Russian hydrocarbons: natural gas, crude oil; we have already given up coal, we can decide at any moment to give up gas ourselves.”

With regard to natural gas, however, it was Gazprom who notified Poland on Tuesday that it will cease delivering natural gas to the country for the refusal to pay for it in rubles. Hearing the news, the PM expressed confidence that thanks to the diversification of energy resources’ supplies, this will not be a problem. On the same day that Polish and German cabinet chiefs met, a meeting of heads of defence ministries and departments from over 40 countries occurred in Ramstein, during which Christine Lambrecht, the Defence Minister in Chancellor Scholz’s government, announced her country will begin providing Ukraine with heavy equipment.