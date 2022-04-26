Polish PM, German chancellor discuss aid for Ukraine

Aid for war-torn Ukraine dominated Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s Tuesday talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz and I discussed ways in which Poland and Germany could join forces to help Ukraine to the furthest possible extent,” Morawiecki told reporters after the talks.

Morawiecki underlined the importance of military aid for Ukraine, and stressed that Ukraine’s victory over Russia largely depended on “bold decisions” regarding arms supplies to the country.

Morawiecki said Ukraine was especially in need of anti-tank and air defence weaponry, as well as ammunition. He added that Poland was supplying Ukraine with military gear and was also overseeing international supplies of arms to the country’s army.

Morawiecki said Scholz promised further arms supplies to Ukraine.

“We also spoke about a mechanism by which Germany could supplement our defensive potential, which has been temporarily weakened after we sent some of our arms (to Ukraine – PAP),” Morawiecki said and added that Poland would like to receive arms from its Nato allies, “including – I think – also possible arms supplies from Germany.”