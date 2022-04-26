Russia to cut off natural gas supplies to Poland

PGNiG has announced that Russian natural gas deliveries to Poland will be ceased on Wednesday morning. The Kremlin made the decision on the same day Poland refused Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles.

Russia announced it will cut off the supply of natural gas to Poland on Wednesday morning. This follows Poland’s refusal to pay for the resource in Russian rubles, a demand made by the Kremlin towards countries which adopted sanctions against it.

The measure will be put in effect on April 27. On April 26, Poland’s Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, announced Poland’s decision regarding ruble payments, during the 14th European Economic Congress currently taking place in Katowice.

“If it is necessary, and if such a decision is made, we’re able to cut ourselves off from the gas supplies at a moment’s notice, and we’re ready for Russian actions, including an interruption of supplies,” said Naimski.

PGNiG, Poland’s state-owned gas distributor, confirmed that gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline will cease, based on a notice they received from Gazprom, adding it will take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal contract and that the halt of supplies was a breach of that contract. PGNiG has also announced that it has the right to pursue damages over the breach of contract.

Responding to the Russian measure, Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that Poland “has been receiving threats from Gazprom regarding the cessation of natural gas deliveries. Poland has previously prepared to diversify its gas supplies. We will protect Poland from this step by Russia.”

Many European countries heavily rely on Russian energy resources. Germany is among the countries that are most dependent on natural gas from Russia. Poland, however, undertook measures to diversify its gas supply, e.g. by importing LNG from Qatar. The Baltic Pipe, which is going to bring natural gas extracted from Norwegia’s North Sea gas fields, is nearing completion. Warsaw is therefore hopeful that by the end of 2022, Poland will become entirely independent from Russian energy resources.