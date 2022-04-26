Germany pledges more military support for Ukraine

Representatives of NATO and EU defence ministries and departments discussed how to support Ukraine and how to ensure regional security, during a meeting at the US Air Force Base in Ramstein, Germany, on Tuesday.

The outcome of the meeting that took place on Tuesday, April 26, was a pledge to provide Ukraine with heavier weapons to boost its defensive capabilities. This in spite of repeated threats by the Kremlin, that continued military support for Ukraine may lead to the conflict escalating to a nuclear one.

One of the most important decisions announced was the German government’s pledge to send “Gepard” light tanks with anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, something which Berlin previously refused to do. Christine Lambrecht, Germany’s Defence Minister, told the press: “This is exactly what Ukraine needs to secure the air space from the ground. This became clear today at this meeting. Germany is ready to do it.”

Prior to the meeting, Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters the next several weeks in Ukraine would be “very, very critical”. He said that Ukrainians “need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that’s really the purpose of this conference.” According to Gen. Milley “Time is not on Ukraine’s side,” concluding that “[t]he outcome of this battle, right here, today, is dependent on the people in this room,” and added: “The Ukrainians will fight. We need to make sure they have the means to fight.”

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and several of US military top brass met at the Ramstein base in Germany with representatives of their allies, with more than 40 countries sending their delegations to the meeting. The main talking points on the agenda were related to the ongoing invasion of Russia against Ukraine, but the means to weaken Russia’s ability to threaten its neighbours were also discussed.

“Nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperial aggression,” Defence Secretary Austin said, adding that “Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”

The meeting in Ramstein coincided with the visit of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to Moscow, during which he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov said that according to the Kremlin the current situation is comparable to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when the world stood on the brink of a nuclear war.

Kyiv and its western allies did not appear to take Lavrov’s remarks about nuclear war quite seriously. Lavrov’s Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that Russian threats have fallen flat:

Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 25, 2022

James Heappey, UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces summarised these threats as “bravado”.

Speaking slightly more diplomatically, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby criticised Lavrov’s “escalatory rhetoric”. He said that “[i]t’s obviously unhelpful, not constructive, and certainly is not indicative of what a responsible [world power] ought to be doing in the public sphere.” He said that “[a] nuclear war cannot be won and it shouldn’t be fought. There’s no reason for the current conflict in Ukraine to get to that level at all.”

The continued conflict in Ukraine threatens to destabilise the situation in the region. While NATO and the EU have shown an increasing level of cohesion, some countries are left unprotected from possible Russian incursion. Moldova, which is wedged between Ukraine and Romania (a NATO and EU member), and which itself aspires to join the EU, is one such country.

Since 1990, the former Soviet republic lost effective control of Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist and unrecognised state, located east of River Dniester.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, expressed alarm last week after a top Russian general said that Russian forces aim to establish control along the Ukrainian Black Sea coast, all the way to the southwestern city of Odesa, and to link up with Transnistria, where Russian speakers supposedly need protection from oppression.