Poland appoints new finance minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The prime minister said at a press conference on Tuesday that President Andrzej Duda had accepted his motion to appoint the head of the National Revenue Administration (KAS) as the head of the finance ministry.

A graduate of the Faculty of Law and Administration at the University of Warsaw, Rzeczkowska completed postgraduate studies in European integration at the Centre for Europe at the same university in 2001.

Between 1998-2002, she worked at the Central Customs Office and, since 2002, has been working at the Ministry of Finance, most recently as the director of the Customs Department.

Rzeczkowska played an active role in activities related to Poland’s accession to the European Union and co-authored the Customs Law as well as the rules for its implementation.

In 2016, she coordinated the entire implementation process concerning new provisions of the EU Customs Code.

She was also responsible for the process of digitalising customs procedures.

Recently, she successfully carried out reforms in the field of customs clearance and also helped to launch Customs Clearance Centres (CUDO).