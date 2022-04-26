UN chief meets Russian FM, pleads for humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

UN Secretary General Guterres attempted to persuade Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, to allow humanitarian aid to reach Mariupol and for the Azovstal defenders and civilians to be released from under siege.

Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war: Russia’s Lavrov

see more

During a Tuesday, April 26, meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, UN Secretary General António Guterres appealed to the chief Kremlin diplomat to allow Mariupol’s remaining defenders and civilians trapped in the Azovstal metallurgical plant to leave.

“The United Nations is ready to fully mobilise its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol,” said Mr Guterres. He proposed to work together with the Red Cross to provide humanitarian relief and assist in the evacuation effort.

Another concern expressed by Mr Guterres was the way Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can affect global food security – both countries are important producers of food crops.

Speaking of war crimes perpetrated by Russian invasion forces, Secretary General Guterres expressed he was concerned with the reports, but stated that they required an independent investigation.

During the talks, Lavrov dismissed Kyiv’s proposal to hold peace talks in Mariupol and said it was too early to talk about who would mediate any negotiations, although he claimed that Putin’s regime wishes to resolve the ongoing conflict via diplomacy.

Mr Guterres’ planned meeting with Putin, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, has been criticised by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian head of state was particularly critical of the UN Secretary General’s plan to visit Moscow first, and then go to Ukraine. “Such an order is neither just, nor logical. The war is in Ukraine, human corpses do not lie in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go to Ukraine first, to see the local people, the consequences of occupation,” said President Zelenskyy on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy PM announced that the Russian invaders have, in spite of earlier promises, prevented the evacuation of Mariupol’s residents and remaining defenders. She appealed to Mr Guterres to intervene, saying that Ukrainians “no longer ask, but demand that the UN enforces the ceasefire in Mariupol.”

For days now, the situation of the defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, which has become the final Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, has been described as critical. On the night of April 5 and 26, there were reportedly 35 nightly bombing raids against the plant. Many civilians have been buried under the rubble.

Azovstal is defended by the National Guard “Azov” regiment and the 36th Independent Marine Infantry Brigade. About 1,000 civilians, mainly women and children have sought refuge there. According to the last reports from the defenders, there were also 500 wounded soldiers.