Poland publishes first sanctions list on Russian entities

The Polish government has published its first sanctions list encompassing 50 oligarchs and entities from Russia, as well as those not associated with Russian owners – such as GoSport and Kaspersky Lab. The list includes 35 entities and 15 people.

Deputy Interior and Administration Minister Maciej Wąsik told a press conference that the sanctions were requested by Polish law enforcement and government agencies and take effect from Tuesday. He added that there are four types of sanctions:

Freezing of funds and economic resources, within the terms of EU Regulations

Prohibition on the exercise of rights attached to shares or payment of dividends

A ban on entry into Poland

Prohibition on participating in public procurement contracts

Mr Wąsik added that the entities on the list were financing Russia. He argued that 18 of the largest economic entities on the list had transferred more than PLN 6 billion to entities operating in Russia over the past two years.

The list can be found on the official website of the Internal Affairs and Administration Ministry. The deputy minister pointed out that requests to add other entities to the list have already been made, and that they are currently being examined.

Violation of the sanctions is punishable by an administrative fine of up to PLN 20 million (EUR 4,3 mln). It will be imposed by the National Fiscal Administration.

Penalties are also in place for attempts to circumvent the sanctions – with a minimum sentence of three years behind bars.

The imposition of sanctions and penalties is possible due to the Law on Special Solutions to Counteract the Support of Aggression against Ukraine and to Protect National Security signed by the president on April 14.