Poland expects EU countries to match its sanctions against Russia

Poland has called on other EU countries to replicate new Polish legislation on sanctions on entities that financially support Russia, a government spokesman has said.

Piotr Mueller said during a visit to Berlin, on Tuesday: “We have introduced further national legislation regarding the possibility of imposing sanctions.

“Today, the first 50 entities have been placed on the national sanctions list,” he said. “These entities, depending on the decisions that have been taken, have had their assets or business activities frozen and are prohibited from taking part in tenders in Poland.”

He added that these were entities which “either directly or indirectly financially supported the Russian Federation and, therefore, unfortunately, also supported the military offensive on the territory of Ukraine.”

Mueller stressed that the Polish side expects that “similar moves will be made throughout the European Union, as only thanks to joint proceedings, thanks to a collective closure of markets – especially for oil, gas and coal – will it be possible to cut off Russia from financing.”

He also reiterated that Poland had already decided to boycott Russian coal.

“Poland has declared that by the end of the year it will prepare its entire energy system in such a way so as to completely abandon gas and oil supplies” from Russia he said. “We expect similar declarations from other European countries, we expect similar declarations from Germany.”