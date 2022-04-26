Not a ruse: moose on the loose

On Tuesday morning, one of the residents of a high-rise building by the Ogrody Shopping Centre in Elbląg, northern Poland, noticed a moose walking on the roof of the mall.
A local police representative said that officers received a report about the animal walking in the streets of Elbląg already at about 8 am.
City guards and police officers arrived on the scene and, with the help of the facility’s security guards, blocked off the upper parking lot and called a veterinarian.
The vet sedated the moose, allowing firefighters to transfer it to a vehicle.
The services released the animal in the woods away from city limits.
