Not a ruse: moose on the loose

On Tuesday morning, one of the residents of a high-rise building by the Ogrody Shopping Centre in Elbląg, northern Poland, noticed a moose walking on the roof of the mall.

A local police representative said that officers received a report about the animal walking in the streets of Elbląg already at about 8 am.

City guards and police officers arrived on the scene and, with the help of the facility’s security guards, blocked off the upper parking lot and called a veterinarian.

The vet sedated the moose, allowing firefighters to transfer it to a vehicle.

The services released the animal in the woods away from city limits.