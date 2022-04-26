Help Without Borders: 25.04

TVP World’s Help Without Borders looks at how Ukrainians celebrated Easter around the war-town country and beyond.

“Everyone did their best to celebrate Easter this year,” despite the ongoing conflict in the east of the country, said TVP World correspondent Owidiusz Nicieja reporting from Bucha.

He spoke to Liubomir Dzhanov, a civil engineer who now spends his free time at one of the local humanitarian centres providing aid to the local population.

“Every day we take boxes with humanitarian aid and deliver them to people,” he said, adding that in Bucha people need “common products” such as meat, porridge oats, and ahead of Easter celebrations, they also request cakes.

Help for refugees is also necessary beyond the borders of the country. The Polish Red Cross is just one of many organisations providing help to those fleeing the war.

The organisation is present at the Polish-Ukrainian border, said Michał Mikołajczyk, a member of the organisation’s board. “We are present at the border with our rescue teams at reception points. We not only offer first aid but also humanitarian support, psychological support.”