Poland puts 50 entities on Russian sanctions list

Mariusz Kaminski told a press conference on Tuesday that the Polish list is a supplement to the EU sanctions list, and includes Russian individuals and companies "that conduct business in our country."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has put 50 Russian entities on the first sanctions list including the names of Russian oligarchs and businesses, such as gas giant Gazprom, the interior minister has said.

Mariusz Kaminski told a press conference on Tuesday that the Polish list is a supplement to the EU sanctions list, and includes Russian individuals and companies “that conduct business in our country.”

He said that the list includes such Russian names as Viatcheslav Kantor, who owns about 20 percent of Poland’s state-owned chemical group Azoty, and Gazprom “which will be subject to sanctions owing to its activities as part of EuRoPol Gaz,” an operator of the Polish segment of the Yamal pipeline jointly held with Polish gas firm PGNiG.

“All entities that imported Russian coal and coal from Donbas to Poland will be on it. The oligarchs who own these entities,” Kaminski said. “These are companies such as KTK Polska, such as Suek Polska, which have been importing Russian coal and coal from Donbas for years.”

He added that the sanctions would also apply to powerful companies such as the Novatek gas company and fertilizer firm PhosAgro.

Kaminski said that Poland will impose several types of sanctions on Russian individuals and companies, such as the freezing of their finances and assets, excluding them from participation in public tenders, and in the case of oligarchs, a ban on entry to Poland.

He also said that entities and oligarchs associated with the regime of Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko would also be included on the list, such as the Beloil company, which exports diesel and liquefied gas to Poland.

According to Kaminski, the Polish security services are still working on uncovering Russian entities in Poland, as they often hide behind various types of companies registered in tax havens in other countries, but are actually owned by Russian oligarchs.