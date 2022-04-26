Poland will not pay for Russian gas in rubles: official

Poland has announced it refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles as requested by Moscow, said the Polish commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, on the second day of the 14th European Economic Congress.

“If it is necessary, and if such a decision is made, we’re able to cut ourselves off from the gas supplies at a moment’s notice, and we’re ready for Russian actions, including an interruption of supplies,” he said.

Support for Ukraine, plans for the future and concrete proposals of actions for the benefit of the country are being discussed at the 14th European Economic Congress which started on Monday in Katowice.

Representatives of the Polish government and the European Commission, heads of companies and business support institutions as well as scientists and experts are participating in the annual three-day meeting, which is taking place at the International Congress Centre in Katowice.

Among those in attendance for the inauguration of the Congress were Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the President, Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies Mikuláš Dzurinda and MEP and former Polish PM Jerzy Buzek.

They spoke about the war in Ukraine, changes in the global geopolitical architecture, a plan for Ukraine and independence from Russian raw materials, the energy security of Europe and the green transition of the economy and the solidarity and responsibility of the European elite.

The Congress has been held since 2009. It has become one of the largest meetings of its kind in the world of business, science and politics in Central Europe. The 2019 edition of the Congress was a record in terms of attendance when more than 15,500 people participated in the event and accompanying events. According to the organisers, more than 8,500 people have registered to attend this year.