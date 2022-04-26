March unemployment down to 5.4 percent – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in March 2022 from 5.5 percent February 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 902,100 in March against 921,800 in the previous month, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated March’s unemployment also at 5.4 percent.