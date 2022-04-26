Talks with air traffic controllers continue in Warsaw

Grzegorz Jakubowski/PAP

Representatives of the air-traffic controllers trade union (ZZKRL) and Poland’s Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) are set to meet again on Tuesday, the two announced in a joint statement, in an effort to avoid a closure of airspace that could lead to severe disruption to air travel in Poland.

The statement sent to PAP pointed out that, during the previous meeting held on April 25, both sides discussed matters concerning better working conditions and remuneration.

It also announced that the next meeting would take place on Tuesday.

On Friday, the head of the Civil Aviation Authority (ULC), Piotr Samson, said that if an agreement was not reached, Warsaw’s two airports may soon see two-thirds of their regular flights cancelled.

Eurocontrol said on Friday that, from May 1, Warsaw will only have enough controllers to handle a 7.5-hour window of flights per day, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and the total daily number of flights may be cut to 170 from over 510.

Of about 700 flights over Polish airspace every day, 300 would have to be re-routed due to a lack of controllers, the organisation also said.

Also on Friday, Poland’s Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) said Eurocontrol had not yet decided on cancelling flights to and from Poland, and all flights should be unaffected after May 1.

The authority added that mild disturbances in flight schedules may be felt at Warsaw’s Chopin and Modlin airports.