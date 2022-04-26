Poland accepts over 2.96 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, around 2.96 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Tuesday morning.

According to the SG, on Monday, Border Guard officers carried out around 13,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, an increase of 39 percent compared to the previous day.

The Border Guard also said that the number of arrivals by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday had reached 4,500 people.