Warsaw flights risk being reduced, as union talks continue

The Polish government has published a law allowing the two airports in the Polish capital to cater for fewer flights as from May 1 due to ongoing talks between authorities and union leaders representing air traffic controllers.

Air controller strike cause only minor disruptions in Warsaw

The talks, amid a strike, have already caused severe flight delays and now threaten to limit flights around the country.

In a bill published on Tuesday, flight operations in TMA (Terminal Manoeuvring Area) Warsaw may be limited between the hours of 09.30-17.00 local time, “subject to the provision of air navigation services supporting these operations and not exceeding the declared capacity of TMA Warsaw.”

As indicated, in order to ensure the greatest possible availability of “scheduled air transport services in TMA Warsaw, priority is given to flight operations at Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA).”

Warsaw’s Chopin airport is the busiest hub in Poland. In 2021, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, it saw almost 7.5 million passengers.

The regulation shall enter into force on May 1, 2022 and expire on May 31, 2022.

For several days Warsaw Airport has been experiencing delays in arrivals and departures due to problems at the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAŻP). The agency’s management has been negotiating with the representatives of the Trade Union of Air Traffic Controllers. The union does not agree with the new principles of remuneration in PAŻP, claiming that the controllers should earn more, even though the average salary in their profession in Poland stands at approximately PLN 34,000 (EUR 7,325)..