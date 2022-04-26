Talking Europe 25.04: French elections breakdown and aftermath

In this episode of Talking Europe, Ashim Kumar and David Kennedy discuss two interesting European topics. Firstly breaking down the French presidential elections and secondly touching on the European Economic Forum recently launched in Katowice.

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated right wing rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France’s presidential election, winning 58.55 percent of the vote to Ms Le Pen’s 41.45 percent. This is just the third time a French president has managed to remain in his post for a second term.

According to Mr Kumar, the French President won reelection primarily due to two core elements. “The first is there is a lot of turbulence going on in Europe and around the world and they [the French population] weren’t perhaps ready to take a chance with a new leader, and I believe that the second part is that although Le Pen has actually come up quite a lot since the last election, she still wasn’t quite there in terms of a challenge to Macron,” he said.

In turn, David Kennedy pointed out that Macron managed to get some wins throughout his first term. “Looking at the economy, you have to say that it is growing, it has come through the pandemic, which was a very, very difficult time, and unemployment is low,” he stated.

The hosts ultimately did not agree on the election’s aftermath. According to Mr Kennedy, there is always going to be some backlash following a presidential election, however, it is nothing out of the ordinary. On the contrary, Mr Kumar suggested that this time people are far more discontent with the election results, emphasising that there have been two fatalities, in the post-election fallout.

European Economic Forum

The 14th European Economic Forum has kicked off in Katowice. It is the largest business event in Central Europe. The main topic of the event is the war in Ukraine and how to minimise the damage following Russia’s invasion.

Both Mr Kennedy and Mr Kumar, acknowledged the benefits of an event of this scale being organised in Poland.