Majority want gov’t to fulfil EU’s rule-of-law demands: survey

A total of 69.2 percent of respondents claim that the Polish government should fulfil the EU’s demands regarding the rule of law, including abolition of the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber, the IBRIS survey for the “Rzeczpospolita” daily shows. Some 18.5 percent are against and 12.3 percent have no opinion on the matter.

The answer “strong yes” was chosen by 47 percent of respondents, and “moderate yes” by 22.2 percent. In turn, some 10.3 percent of them chose the answer “strong no” and 8.2 percent – “moderate no.” Approximately 12.3 percent of respondents had no opinion on the matter.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on October 27 imposed a EUR 1 million daily fine on Poland for its failure to comply with the court’s ruling demanding the suspension of the disciplinary panel for judges at the country’s Supreme Court (SN).

In a July ruling, the CJEU ordered Poland to shut down the panel, saying that it “lacked independence” and could be used by the government to silence defiant judges but Poland, so far, has failed to comply.

Ruling party’s supporters divided on the matter

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) electorate is evenly divided on the issue of the EU demands regarding the rule of law. Some 39 percent of the party’s supporters expect the government to comply with the same number being against.

Fulfilling the EU’s demands is supported by 94 percent of the voters of Civic Coalition (KO) – Poland’s largest opposition party – as well as all voters of the Left and the Polish People’s Party (PSL).

A total of 49 percent of the far-right Confederation’s electorate believe that the government should fulfil the EU’s postulates, 40 percent are against.

The CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) survey was conducted between April 22 and 23 on a group of 1,000 respondents.