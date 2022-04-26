World News 25.04: Macron re-elected, war in Ukraine continues

The world was briefly distracted from the war in Ukraine by the French Presidential elections; Russian oil depot consumed by massive fire; TVP World receives Media Expo award.

Emmanuel Macron re-elected French President

Incumbent President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron won his re-election bid, defeating the candidate of National Rally party, Marine Le Pen. Great amounts of international attention were generated by the views of Ms. Le Pen, many considering them far from mainstream.

61st day of Russian invasion, Ukraine fights on

Russian invasion forces attempt to advance in eastern and southern Ukraine. Shelling of railway stations and civilian infrastructure has been reported around the country. Ukrainian forces, however, put up a fierce resistance maintaining their ground and holding off any advances of Russian forces.

Russian oil depot on fire

A large fire broke out on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk. Social media footage showed what sounded like two explosions followed by a tower of flames. Ukrainian officials have so far made no comment on the fire and its possible cause. This will likely affect oil shipments to Europe through the Druzhba pipeline.

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Poland and the international community continue to support Ukraine by sending humanitarian aid to those internally displaced by the Russian invasion.

TVP World recognised

Polish public broadacaster’s English-language channel TVP World was launched in November 2021. On April 25, TVP World received the gold medal at the Media Expo event in Poznań.

Charity concert for Ukrainian refugees

As many as 96 pct. of war refugees from Ukraine are women and children. A great charity concert dedicated to them was staged in Warsaw.