Over 1 million Ukrainian war refugees receive Polish ID numbers

By the end of this week, the number of Ukrainian war refugees who have received PESEL (Polish ID number) will exceed one million, Poland’s Government Plenipotentiary for Cyber Security Janusz Cieszyński told tvp.info on Monday. The PESEL number holders are taking advantage of various benefits, such as access to healthcare, he added.

Cieszyński has firmly denied rumours circulating on the Internet that PESEL numbers granted the refugees greater civil rights, including the right to vote. “Having a PESEL number does not give you voting rights, nor does it extend any citizen’s rights. I would like to remind everyone that foreigners have had the possibility to receive a PESEL number in the past.”

Cieszyński said that the new element in this matter was the verification procedure, which had not been carried out before, and was now applied with regards to persons who had no personal documents. “During the verification process we collect fingerprints and scan a biometric photo, which allows the person to be later identified in other systems,” he explained.

He also commented on the advantages of PESEL as “a reference number used by all other systems, which means we don’t have to modify other IT systems. For instance, since PESEL is used when filling in a medical prescription, the public administration does not have to make time-consuming and costly changes to their system,” said Cieszyński.