Poland asks other states to join investigation of Russian crimes in Ukraine

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish justice minister has appealed to the international community to join an investigation team set up by Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to probe atrocities committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine in order to bring their perpetrators to justice.

“There are no doubts that the evidence, which has so far been collected, is proof of mass-scale crimes committed in the territories occupied by Russian troops,” Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told reporters on Monday.

He announced that Prosecutor Karim Khan of the International Criminal Court in The Hague decided to participate in the multinational investigation team.

According to Ziobro, the commitment of other countries would be a sign of the unity of the international community in the face of Russian crimes in Ukraine. “Despite the appeals made for other countries to join, this has yet not happened,” he added.

He also said that Polish prosecution was one of the first to respond to a request by the Ukrainian chief prosecutor to launch its own investigation, which was being conducted in Poland in order to gather testimonies of war refugees from Ukraine.

“Nearly 1,000 witnesses of these crimes have already been questioned,” he said.

The joint investigation team was set up on March 25 by Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to probe war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.