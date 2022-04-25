Elon Musk acquires Twitter for USD 44 bn

Discussions over the deal accelerated over the last few days, after the billionaire had offered to buy the company for USD 44 bn in cash and make it private. The purchase was announced on Monday, April 25.

Twitter announced the USD 54.20-per-share deal on Monday, following the company’s board meeting during which the transaction was recommended to Twitter shareholders. The deal ends Twitter’s run as a public company since its 2013 initial

public offering.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement. As a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” Musk had said earlier that Twitter needed to be taken private for the platform to genuinely promote free speech.The CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX has bought Twitter in a personal capacity, as the deal did not involve any of his companies.

When Musk first disclosed his offer for Twitter, he did not provide any financing details, making the market sceptical about its prospects. However, by unveiling a financing package to back the acquisition, Musk caused Twitter’s board to consider taking the deal, especially since he has called the price his “best and final offer.”

Twitter’s shares were up about 6 percent following the news of the purchase.