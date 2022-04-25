Russia expels 40 German diplomats

In a retaliatory measure, Russian FM announced 40 German diplomats are now considered “personae non gratae”. At this stage however, German actions against Russia remain mostly diplomatic.

Foreign Ministry of Russia has announced on Monday, April 25, that 40 members of the German diplomatic staff are now considered “personae non gratae”. This is a retaliatory move on the part of Russia: on April 4, Germany expelled 40 Russian diplomats who, in the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, instead of being diplomats, they “systematically worked against our freedom and the cohesion of our society.” She also said that they posed a threat to those seeking asylum in her country. According to Mr. Baerbock, the news was expected by her resort.

As opposed to the Russian diplomats, the expelled German diplomats worked hard on bilateral relations despite difficult circumstances, said Minister Baerbock. “Russia is therefore harming itself with today’s expulsions.”

Numerous European countries have undertaken the decision to expel Russian diplomats, which almost invariably results in a tit-for-tat response by the Russian Foreign Ministry. In many cases the diplomats were suspected of espionage, but a true wave of expulsions began only after evidence of Russian war crimes were discovered in places like Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel.

Germany was one of several European countries to expel Russian diplomats after reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during Russian occupation.

German assistance to Ukraine mostly just diplomatic

Germany has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but seeks a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been criticised by some international leaders for refusal to apply an embargo on Russian energy resources. Even in Germany, Chancellor Scholz’s unwillingness to deliver heavy weapons such as tanks and howitzers to help Ukraine to repel Russian attacks is facing growing criticism.

In what some see as an attempt by the German defence company Rheinmetall RHMG.DE to force the government’s hand, the company requested approval to export 100 old Marder personal carriers and 88 obsolete Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. The company requires consent from the national security council, which is chaired by Scholz, before concluding such a deal.

The spokesperson for the German government announced that a decision will be made soon, but did not provide a time frame.