Nearly 3.2 mln Ukrainians in Poland reports foundation

Marcin Wojdat, a UMP official, said the recent influx of Ukrainian war refugees has raised Poland's population level to over 40 million for the first time in history.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Close to 3.2 million Ukrainians currently live in Poland, 2.2 million of them in Union of Polish Metropolises (UMP) cities, the foundation wrote in a report published on Monday.

Authors of the report also noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, had changed the structure of the flow of migrants from Ukraine to Poland which, before the invasion, included mostly job-seeking men and now almost exclusively comprises women and children.

The largest group of Ukrainians – 469,600 thousand – lives in Warsaw and its surrounding areas, the report pointed out.