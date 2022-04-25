Poland, Britain seal accord on air defence

The Narew system is to consist of 23 air defence batteries, sold to Poland together along with technology and know-how transfer guarantees.

Rafał Guz/PAP

MBDA UK, the British subsidiary of the European MBDA missile producer, will supply new components for Poland’s Narew air defence system under an agreement with Poland’s PGZ armament group.

In a statement which provided details of the agreement, PGZ and MBDA UK said the deal foresaw the integration of MBDA-made CAMM missiles and iLauncher launch pads with the Narew system and Polish radar and communication systems.

The accord also covers the delivery to Poland of two MBDA-produced short-range air defence batteries.

The Narew system is to consist of 23 air defence batteries, sold to Poland together along with technology and know-how transfer guarantees.