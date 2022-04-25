Polish firms invested over EUR 22.6 bn abroad in 2020: new report

Polish businesses invested more than PLN 105 bn (EUR 22.6 bn) abroad in 2020 – 3.4 bn more than a year earlier – while 60 percent of firms operating on foreign markets declared plans for further expansion, the report compiled jointly by PFR TFI and PwC Poland showed.

The third edition of the report on Polish businesses was published on Monday by the Investment Fund Association of the Polish Development Fund Group (PFR TFI) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Poland (PwC Poland). This year’s document, which focuses on Polish investments abroad, takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top five “most promising destinations” for foreign direct investments (FDI) are India, Finland, Estonia, Israel and Chile. “These markets are developing rapidly and making a lot of changes in order to increase their appeal to foreign investors,” the report stated.

Following the initial drop caused by the pandemic, foreign investments sprung back up “faster than they had after the 2008 crisis,” the report shows, detailing that over 60 pct of Polish investors wish to continue their expansion abroad.

In 2021, FDIs were growing faster than prior to the pandemic. The largest increase in absolute values was reported in Polish investments in Great Britain.

Asked about the greatest threats to a change in their strategy for expansion on foreign markets, Polish businesses named a disruption of delivery chains (81.7 pct), the pandemic (72.5 pct) and the growing prices of energy and fuels (65.8 pct).

As for the “main trends” that could influence their economic activities in the future, Polish business listed diversification of suppliers and security of delivery chains (78.8 pct), sustainable businesses (66.7 pct) and screening procedures concerning FDIs (65.8 pct). “Another significant trend was digital and energy transformation,” the report said.