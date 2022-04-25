Twitter close to finalising deal with Musk

Twitter is close to finalising a deal with Elon Musk, according to sources close to the matter. The purchase could be announced later on Monday, April 25. The billionaire has offered to buy the company for around USD 43 bn in cash and make it private.

Twitter may announce the USD 54.20-per-share deal later on Monday, once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, but the sources, who wish to remain anonymous, stress that the deal could collapse at the last minute.

The CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity, as the deal does not involve any of his companies. As a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” Musk has said Twitter needed to be taken private for the platform to genuinely promote free speech.

Twitter has not been able to secure so far a “go-shop” provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed, the sources said, adding that Twitter would still be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee.

When Musk first disclosed his offer for Twitter, he did not provide any financing details, making the market sceptical about its prospects. However, by unveiling a financing package to back the acquisition, Musk has caused Twitter’s board to consider taking the deal, especially since he has called the price his “best and final offer.”

Both Twitter and Musk have not yet responded to requests for comment.