Vigilante horse riders track down beast who left puppies to die in forest

The five whimpering pups were found inside a bag that had been dumped in a forest in the village of Czołowo.

Agroturystyka Pod Dębem – SK Czołowo/Facebook

A man who left a litter of newborn puppies to die in a forest is facing jail after being tracked down by vigilante horse riders.

The group from a riding stable in the village of Czołowo had been in local forests when one of the horses reared up after spotting a plastic bag in the undergrowth.

Agroturystyka Pod Dębem – SK Czołowo/Facebook

Agroturystyka Pod Dębem – SK Czołowo/Facebook

Taking the puppies back to the stables, the furious owner then posted photos of the two female and three male pups on social media, saying: ‘What’s up with you people ?!Agroturystyka Pod Dębem – SK Czołowo/Facebook

Going to investigate, the riders found the five puppies whimpering inside.

Taking them back to the stables, the furious owner then posted photos of the two female and three male pups on social media, saying: ‘What’s up with you people ?!

Determined to track down the person who abandoned them, stable owner Justyna Banaszewska (pictured) set about rallying support from the local community.skc.konie24.pl

‘Today our riders returned from the area with these in a plastic bag!

‘Newly-born!’

Determined to track down the person who abandoned them, stable owner Justyna Banaszewska set about rallying support from the local community.

Banaszewska said: ‘When the puppies who were doomed to death were found in the forest, the whole of Czolowo and the inhabitants of nearby towns were determined to track down the perpetrator of this brutal act.Agroturystyka Pod Dębem – SK Czołowo/Facebook

She told Fakt: ‘When the puppies who were doomed to death were found in the forest, the whole of Czolowo and the inhabitants of nearby towns were determined to track down the perpetrator of this brutal act.

‘We managed to do it together.

‘We made an announcement, and thanks to the strength of Facebook and the local media that publicised it we were able to determine who was responsible.

The man who dumped the puppies is now facing three years in jail.Agroturystyka Pod Dębem – SK Czołowo/Facebook

Unfortunately, I cannot reveal the details but now the degenerate is in danger of staying behind bars.’

Police spokesman Daniel Bola said the suspect had been charged with the abandonment and attempted killing of the animals.

The man now faces three years in prison.