Wildfires rage in Siberia

The wildfires that are raging in Siberia are completely out of control. Usually, the Russian military assists in putting out the fires, by providing men and equipment, e.g. planes, but this year, the soldiers have been deployed in the invasion of Ukraine.

Lesia Vasylenko, Ukrainian MP, took to Twitter to comment on the matter:

Fires in #Siberia just might save #Ukraine. To put out the growing forest fires #Russia will have to use aircrafts that are now bombing #Ukraine. Question is what will #putin choose: less fires in #Russia or less attacks on #Ukraine ? pic.twitter.com/P75WoPfzQK

According to information obtained from Russian Greenpeace by The Independent, the fires have spread over an area over twice as large as last year. In the first quarter of 2021 flames consumed 915,600 hectares (approx. 2,260,000 acres) of Siberian forest, while in the first quarter of 2022 it was already 2,200,000 hectares (approx. 5,440,000 acres).