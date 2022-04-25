Poland’s largest oil refiner to invest in wind power in Lithuania

Poland’s largest oil refiner and petrol retailer PKN Orlen is planning to participate in an auction concerning offshore wind energy concessions in Lithuania. The company is also analysing the possibility of building an onshore wind power plant surrounding the refinery in Mazeikiai, Lithuania, CEO of PKN Orlen Daniel Obajtek announced on Monday.

During a joint press conference with Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys in Vilnius, Obajtek said that Orlen was interested in offshore concessions on the Baltic Sea and was preparing to invest in over 50 MW of onshore wind power around the Mazeikiai refinery.

The CEO of PKN Orlen went on to say that the farm surrounding the Mazeikiai refinery should be built within two years. He announced that Orlen would participate in auctions concerning concessions to build offshore wind farms with a capacity of 700 MW on the Lithuanian part of the Baltic Sea, and in the further proceedings which the Lithuanian government would announce in 2024 and 2025.

Daniel Obajtek pointed out that the Mazeikiai refinery no longer depended on Russian oil, as it was now being supplied with oil from Saudi Arabia and Africa, among other places. He stressed that the refinery guaranteed the security of the whole region with regards to oil deliveries and the production of petrol, and that its products were currently supplying Ukraine. He also emphasised that with regards to the further purchase of oil for the Mazeikiai refinery “we see no possibility of cooperating with Russia.” Obajtek added: “We’re all paying the price of war, but we cannot support the Russian aggression by making such purchases.”

Minister Kreivys said that the diversification of energy resources in Mazeikiai and the supplies of oil from Saudi Arabia secured by Orlen were “a great achievement.”

On Monday, Obajtek also met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to discuss the diversification of energy sources and energy security.