Poland’s general government deficit to hit 4 pct of GDP in 2022 PM says

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Poland’s general government sector deficit will reach 4 percent of GDP in 2022, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

Last year, according to Central Statistical Office data, Poland’s general government deficit settled at 1.8 percent.

“This year the deficit (of the public finance sector – PAP) will be higher, at the level of around 4 percent,” Morawiecki said at the European Economic Congress in Katowice on Monday.

“But in the Convergence Programme Update, we will show a solid path to reducing this deficit,” he added.

Morawiecki also said that Poland’s GDP growth is expected to hit 4 percent in 2022.