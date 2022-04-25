Poland to maintain zloty support to stem imported inflation

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government would continue to support the zloty exchange rate amid rising inflation.

Morawiecki said the government would continue bolstering the zloty and maintain a level sufficient to combat any rises in imported production costs.

Poland will also create what he called an “optimal” policy mix by appropriately combining monetary, fiscal and regulatory policy, so that inflation is under control, Morawiecki said.