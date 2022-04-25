EU, India agree to broaden ties amid Ukraine war

The European Union and India agreed on Monday to set up a trade and technology council to step up cooperation, as the bloc’s chief held talks with Indian representatives in New Delhi. The city has seen a flurry of visits by high ranking officials since the start of the Ukraine war.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, is on a two-day trip to India’s capital as part of Western efforts to encourage New Delhi to reduce ties with Russia, its main weapons supplier, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

India has refrained from explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion while calling for an immediate end to violence.

The US is the only other country that has a technical agreement with the EU similar to the one signed on Monday with India.

EU and India are facing ‘a challenging political landscape’

“I think this relationship today is more important than ever,” Ms Von der Leyen said in her opening remarks during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have a lot in common but we are also facing a challenging political landscape.”

She identified cooperation on security, climate change and trade as the main areas of focus.

“Both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement,” an EU-India joint statement said (Read the full statement here).

“The Trade and Technology Council will provide the political steer and the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of European and Indian economies,” it added.

Energy security is one of the most pressing topics for India and Europe.

The EU will diversify away from Russian fossil fuels and will invest heavily in clean renewable energy.

Energy security is one of the most pressing topics for India and Europe.

The EU will diversify away from Russian fossil fuels and will invest heavily in clean renewable energy.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2022

Ms Von der Leyen’s visit comes days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and agreed to increase bilateral defence and business cooperation. He was preceded by US officials and the foreign ministers of Russia and China.

The EU chief was expected to offer to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free trade deal, a senior EU official said before the talks began.

"They reviewed progress in the vibrant India-EU strategic partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology and people-to-people ties," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, wrote on Twitter.

PM @narendramodi held talks with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen in New Delhi today.

They reviewed progress in the vibrant India-EU Strategic Partnership & agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology and people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/0O34TjGXn4

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2022

Indian Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said following his meeting with Ms Von der Leyen that they “exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict.”

Like many European countries, India has continued to buy oil from Russia despite sanctions imposed on Moscow from the US and other developed countries.