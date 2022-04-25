Death toll at Zofiówka mine rises to six

Six miners died in an accident at the Zofiówka coal mine in the southern Polish region of Silesia, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has reported. Five miners have also been confirmed dead in another accident at the nearby Pniówek coal mine.

Incidents in Pniówek and Zofiówka mines will be examined: Polish PM

“It was a black week for Polish mining, for Silesia and for Poland,” PM Morawiecki said during a visit to the Central Mining Rescue Station in Bytom, southern Poland. “Two more miners who suffered injuries in the Zofiówka disaster are dead, and that is six Zofiówka miners in total.”

Despite mining disasters becoming more rare in comparison to a decade or so ago, “the current events have been particularly tragic,” he added.

He declared the families of the dead miners from Pniówek and Zofiówka would receive government support.

Marcin Gołębiowski, a director at Zofiówka mine, said later on Monday morning that rescuers had reached two more missing miners but unfortunately they had not shown any signs of life.

The mine was hit by a tremor, accompanied by a methane discharge, at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, some 900 metres underground, forcing dozens of workers to flee the mine. Ten miners, however, were unaccounted for at that time.

On Wednesday, four miners and one rescuer were killed after two methane explosions in the nearby Pniowek coal mine. A fifth miner, who was badly burnt, died in hospital on Sunday night. Attempts to rescue seven miners trapped below ground have been abandoned due to further methane blasts.

Prosecutors launch investigation

Regional prosecutors in the southern city of Gliwice have launched an investigation into the disaster.

Joanna Smorczewska, a spokeswoman for the Gliwice prosecutor’s office, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Monday morning that the investigation would look into the possibility that “the incident could have been caused… by allowing mining works in an area threatened by the risk of a tremor and methane discharge.”

The prosecutors have ordered post-mortems on the bodies of four miners who died in the accident, she added.