Polish PM sends congratulations to Macron on re-election

YOAN VALAT/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has congratulated the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on his re-election on Sunday.

“All elections are a celebration of democracy,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Sunday night after exit polls showed Macron had defeated far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

“Many common challenges and interests lie ahead of Poland and France,” Morawiecki continued. “It’s time to work on them together.

“The future of Europe is in our hands. I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron!” the prime minister concluded.

Macron won 58.55 percent of the vote against Le Pen’s 41.45 percent, according to the French Interior Ministry.