Poland accepts over 2.94 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, a total of 2,944,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) said on Monday morning.

According to the SG, on Sunday, Border Guard officers carried out around 9,800 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, a drop of 35 percent compared to the previous day.

The Border Guard also said that the number of arrivals by 7:00 a.m. on Monday had reached 1,800 people.