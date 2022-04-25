Blinken, Austin pledge return of US diplomats, further aid during Kyiv visit

Washington’s top diplomat and defense secretary both visited Kyiv on Sunday, announcing a gradual return of the country’s diplomats to the war-torn state and the nomination of a new ambassador, officials reported.

It was the first official US visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country two months ago.

⚡️U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv on April 24, according to adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.

The meeting, which the U.S. hasn’t yet confirmed, is the highest-level visit by U.S. officials since Russia's war began.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Poland on Saturday then overland into Ukraine on Sunday, where they met President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials, a senior State Department official said, declining to discuss in detail their travel or security arrangements.

The visit was designed to show Western support for the country struggling with the Russian invasion. The cabinet secretaries pledged further assistance worth USD 713 mln (EUR 661,8 mln) for its government and countries in the region fearing further aggression by Moscow.

Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of Ukraine's parliament, tells that U.S. State Sec. Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin visiting country sends signal to Russia that Ukraine is not "alone with this war."

Officials declined requests from the media to accompany the secretaries into Ukraine, citing security concerns. They briefed reporters in Poland on condition the trip not be reported until the delegation was safely out of Ukraine.

US diplomacy to return to Kyiv

US diplomats departed the Kyiv embassy nearly two weeks before the February 24 invasion, moving some functions to the western city of Lviv before eventually relocating to Poland.

They will initially resume “day trips” across the border to Lviv in the coming week and officials are accelerating plans to return to the Kyiv mission, the State Department official announced.

“There is no substitute for that face-to-face engagement, and of course there is a symbolism to being back in the country,” said the official, who briefed reporters in Poland on condition of anonymity.

The official also said that on Monday President Joe Biden will formally nominate Bridget Brink, the current US ambassador to Slovakia, as the country’s ambassador to Ukraine, a post that had remained vacant for more than two years.

Almost USD 4 bn aid provided so far

The US top officials informed president Zelenskyy of more than USD 322 mln (EUR 299 mln) in new foreign military financing for Ukraine, bringing the total US security assistance to Ukraine since the invasion to about USD 3.7 bn (EUR 3.4 bn).

“It will provide support for capabilities Ukraine needs, especially the fight in the Donbas,” the official said. “This assistance will also help Ukraine’s armed forces transition to more advanced weapons and air defence systems, essentially NATO capable systems.”

Moreover, nearly USD 400 mln (EUR 371) in new foreign military financing is to be provided to 15 other nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans.