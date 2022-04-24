LIVE: 61th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. On Sunday US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy and witness the tragedy of war firsthand. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, since the beginning of the war, at least 2,435 Ukrainian civilians were killed due to the Russian invasion.

00:30 CEST

In the south, Russian troops focus their efforts to advance toward Huliaipole in Zaporizhia Oblast, conducting artillery strikes and the bombing of Ukrainian positions,—Oblast Administration

Residents also report intense fighting close to occupied Khersonhttps://t.co/vuKgHChwVQ

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 24, 2022

00:05 CEST

⚡️Mariupol defenders post new video of people trapped in Azovstal steel plant.

The April 24 video shows Azov fighters bringing food to civilians, mostly women and children, who have been sheltering in the basements of Azovstal for two months. https://t.co/cNnJXiekei

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 24, 2022