World News 24.04: War in Ukraine, Presidential election in France

The war in Ukraine continues. Russian cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, killing at least eight people. Meanwhile, the French began voting on Sunday in a presidential election.

Russia strikes Odessa

Russian cruise missiles have struck residential buildings in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, killing at least eight people. These are the first civilian casualties in the city since the beginning of the invasion in what seems to be a random attack on civilian targets.

Polish President’s wishes

The Polish Presidential couple, Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda, sent Easter wishes to the faithful of the Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church and other Eastern Churches. During their speech, the couple emphasised Poland’s continued support for Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

Easter in exile

Ukrainian refugees who have found shelter in Poland, celebrated the Christian holiday of Easter today. Most Ukrainians are members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which celebrates the holiday later than the Catholic church. In an Easter message, the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw assured all refugees that they would celebrate next Easter in their homeland, in safety.

Nigerian crisis, Turkey’s stand

In other international news, Turkey and Austria have made important declarations concerning their attitude towards Russian aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, dozens of people were killed and many more injured in a massive explosion that shook an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria.

Presidential election in France

The French began voting on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake.