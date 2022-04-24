Kyiv Region Police opens over 3,000 criminal cases against the Russian army

As more and more Ukrainians are returning to Kyiv, the police in the region are making sure that they stay safe, while the police officers are cleaning the bodies off the streets and investigating the crimes committed in the region. TVP World’s Owidiusz Nicieja interviewed Irina Pryanishnikova, Spokeswoman of Kyiv Region Police, who talked about the Russian killings of civilians attempting to flee from the area, the aftermath of the Bucha massacre, the main tasks of the police, and the current situation in Kyiv.

Irina Pryanishnikova described the first evacuation attempts among the residents of the Kyiv region, which ended with many deaths. “At the beginning, when people tried to evacuate by themselves, they placed white flags on the cars,” she said. “Several cars were shot and bombed by the Russian Army. Unfortunately, we are now finding mass graves of such people.”

“The day before yesterday we were in Borodyanka, where several such mass graves had been found,” she said, describing how the locals buried their relatives, hoping to preserve the evidence of Russian crimes against civilians. “Today, when we explore these bodies, we see that from 50 to 70 percent of these people were killed with weapons, by snipers. It was a [deliberate] killing of people, not just a wartime bombing. They were not soldiers, they were civilian people, who were trying to evacuate.”

The Spokeswoman for the Kyiv Region Police also talked about the tasks of the police performed in Bucha, where mass graves of Ukrainians have been uncovered after the Russian troops withdrew from the area following an about month-long occupation. “There were two main tasks: to collect bodies and to make the streets safe. In Bucha, we have found more than 300 bodies and the biggest mass grave in Ukraine, where more than 60 people were found. Most of them were killed by the Russian army when they were trying to move through the streets, in search of food and water. They weren’t trying to talk or communicate with the Russian army, they were just trying to move from one place to another, and this was a reason for the Russian army to kill them.”

Asked about the state of the liberated territories, Pryanishnikova stated: “I can say for sure that now we have cleaned only half of the liberated territories. We will move day by day and clean more and more villages.”

The Kyiv Region Police has started more than 3,000 criminal cases against the Russian army and the officers are collecting evidence, which will be passed on to the international court, said Pryanishnikova. The cases involve crimes such as killings, shootings and rapes. “Our main task is to find all this evidence. That’s why we talk to people and ask what the Russians did when they were here, who suffered in this period, who killed your relatives or neighbours,” explained Pryanishnikova, stressing that the main objective was to eventually “persuade the international court that the Russian army really tried to kill our civilian people, not soldiers.”

With regards to the present security of the Kyiv region, the spokeswoman said the city of Kyiv was currently much safer than a month ago, as there were no roadblocks. “We don’t think that the Russian army will move to the territory of Ukraine right now from the territory of Chernobyl,” she said. “But our sky is open right now, so any bombs can come here, and [the Russians] can restart the bombing of our cities and homes,” she pointed out. “Every day we get new information about bombings in the territory of the Kyiv region – not in the city of Kyiv – but in the Kyiv region. I think that no one can be safe until the end of this war.”