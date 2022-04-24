Environmentalist party leads in Slovenia’s election with 35.8 pct of vote: exit poll

The environmentalist Freedom Movement party looked on course to win Slovenia’s parliamentary election on Sunday as an exit poll by the Mediana agency showed the party leading with 35.8 percent of the vote, ahead of the incumbent Prime Minister Janez Janša SDS party.

The SDS had secured 22.5 percent of the vote, the poll showed. Mr Janša’s campaign was focused on promises to improve the economy and provide energy security in Slovenia. However, he has a history of clashing with Brussels over media freedom and opponents accuse him of undermining democratic standards.

The environmentalist Freedom Movement wants more investment in renewable energy and more transparency in state institutions. It backs EU sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, but accuses PM Janša of seeking to exploit the war for his own political benefit – a charge that Jansa dismisses.

Whichever party wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government. The two main left-leaning parties have ruled out serving in a coalition led by the SDS.