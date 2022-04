Ronald Wittek/PAP/EPA

Polish women’s tennis prodigy Iga Świątek cruised to victory in a WTA tournament in Stuttgart, defeating the Belarusian Arina Sabalenka 6:2, 6:2.

For Świątek, the world’s number 1 ranked women’s tennis player, Sunday’s win was the 23rd in an unbroken stream of victories, bringing her a further 470 WTA points.